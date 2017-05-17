SIGG stands for premium eco-friendly water recipients. With more than 100 years of expertise, „the Original Swiss bottle“ demonstrates worldwide leadership and qualitative crattsmanship. This unique shape is part of MoMA’s assortment in New York as well as Colette in Paris. SIGG bottles are 100% recyclable and contribute to reducing the world’s carbon footprint. For our sales team in Germany we are currently looking for an:

Global Corporate Gift Manager {m/w)

In this function you will play an active role in successfully implementing corporate gift activities to grow assigned markets. Your main duties will include, but not be limited to:

• Responsibility for the development and promotion of the SIGG Corporate Gifts distribution program, including the establishment of a worldwide sales network: mainly in 2017 Germany and the UK

• Further development and responsibility of the global corporate business in terms of quality, profitability and revenue targets

• Responsibility for the development and expansion of the corporate business product range

• Development, implementation and monitoring of the global strategy

• Preparing and controlling the budget

• Analysis, review and optimization of the processes

• Technical and disciplinary management of a Corporate SalesAssistant

• Glose cooperation with SIGG divisions, sales partners and distributors wor1dwide to achieve the sales targets

• Planning, implementation and control of marketing and communication activities

• Creation of marketing and sales materials

• Planning and realization of trade fairs

To fully succeed, you will have to bring with you a minimum of 5 years of extensive sales experience and an in-depth knowledge of the consumer goods industry – preferably from the sports/outdoor channel and/or household channel. You are an independent and outgoing personality with very strong organizational and communicational skills as weil as endurance and determination. You must have a great sense of responsibility and charisma to motivate people.

Your true passion and drive is engaging in the sales process thereby identifying and successfully closing opportunities. You speak fluently German and English – every additional language being a plus. In addition to an attractive package, we offer you an opportunity to be part of an exciting environment in which you can develop your ideas, generate initiatives and be part of SIGG’s future.

Are you interested? We are looking forward to receiving your complete application. Please send it directly to:

SIGG Switzerland Bottles AG Human Resources

Walzmühlestraße 62

CH-8501 Frauenfeld

job@sigg.com

www.sigg.com