Xindao is a renowned supplier and designer of promotional articles and gifts since 1986. We are a Dutch company but have offices and agents in countries such as Sweden, Germany, England, France, Italy, Spain, the United States, Hong Kong and Shanghai . Our strong presence in China and our own design studio make it possible for us to be at the very front of developments in our branch.

At Xindao we develop promotional products which reflect and communicate the identity of companies and people. Our award-winning brand ‘XD Design’ is the flagship of our collection. This brand consists of every day products which have a special design yet are practical in use.

Xindao is ambitious, young at heart and creative! These qualities are reflected in the people who work for us all over the world.

For our German Sales Team we are looking for an

ACCOUNT MANAGER – WESTERN GERMANY

German Area ZIP-codes: south of 4, 5, 6 and northern 7 ( approx. from Düsseldorf to Stuttgart)

Fulltime, starting 01.08.2017

In this position you are responsible for all sales, client contact and CRM in the designated area. Visiting clients and prospects, efficient planning and administration, working according to Xindao guidelines. Attending International fairs, house fairs and in-company sales meetings. You will also work closely together with the marketing department to organize, roll out and evaluate commercial actions. Furthermore you have to reach the sales targets set for you by the Commercial Director.

You will be working closely with the German Inside Sales team, located at our office in the Netherlands.

We are looking for:

– Enthusiastic, driven and commercially minded person

– Proven experience in Sales, preferably in the promotional items market

– Good networking and social skills

– Native German

– Good English

– No 9 to 5 mentality

We offer:

– A challenging and interesting position in a commercially healthy and growing company

– Remuneration in accordance with the market

– Good secondary terms of employment

– A company lease car

– Use of company laptop and phone.

If you are interested in this position and are confident you fit the description, please send your motivation and CV to ms. Joy Puor via jobs@xindao.nl . For more information about Xindao visit www.xindao.com.